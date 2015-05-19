Gandalf goes gardening and Don Draper departs – 24 hours in pictures
Lord of the Rings star McKellan visits the Chelsea Flower Show on the same day as the Queen and Prince Harry, while Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst puts the finishing touches to her performance in this year's semi finals
From Sir Ian McKellan to the Queen, the Chelsea Flower Show is in full bloom as the annual garden event gets underway.
Meanwhile in Cannes, US comedians Amy Poehler and Mindy Kaling have appeared for the premiere of their new animated film Inside Out, which imagines five conflicting emotions inside a young girl's head.
Also in our roundup of snaps from the world of entertainment: singer Taylor Swift partying in Las Vegas, Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst preparing for her fabulous Vienna homecoming, and Jon Hamm seeing out the series finale of Mad Men with a smile. Say cheese.
