Ultimately, returning to the sport that made him a household name has helped to restore his spirit after such hardship, but taking that initial leap into coaching for the England Lions was incredibly daunting.

He tells Ross: "I was struggling with crippling anxiety. I had to have about five or six goes at leaving the room. Had to have a chat with myself in the mirror. I think because I'd not done anything for such a long time.

"I'd not shown myself without a face mask to anyone. It was like starting again."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Founded in 1982, the England Lions are the country's second only to the national team, comprised largely of promising younger players who could one day be promoted to the upper side.

Reflecting on his return to the sport, Flintoff said that the world of cricket is "the one place I feel most comfortable".

He explained: "The TV was good, but I feel like I'm back home being involved in cricket... That time when I probably needed it most, cricket embraced me again.

"I found myself back in it. The TV stuff, I still do the odd job, I've got bills to pay. But cricket now, back in coaching, is my definite future: I'm loving it."

Freddie Flintoff. Disney Plus

Flintoff's journey from his near-death injury is the topic of a new Disney Plus documentary feature, due for release on Friday 25th April, which looks back on his career and his recent struggles.

Discussing the project, he said: "At first it was quite strange. It's something you live with. Since the accident, [I've] had the flashbacks, the nightmares and things… you're talking about it, you’re talking about it quite a lot.

"I enjoy watching the cricket bits [in the documentary], wish there was more of them in it. The hardest part is seeing people talk about you. I retired so long ago, it almost seems like a different life. Like watching from the outside."

Flintoff appears on this weekend's edition of The Jonathan Ross Show alongside actors Rebel Wilson (Juliet & Romeo), Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus), David Oyelowo (Government Cheese) and Sophie Willan (Alma's Not Normal).

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday 19th April 2025 on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.