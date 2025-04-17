Freddie Flintoff reveals 'vivid' memories of crash in raw documentary trailer
The former cricketer is seeking a new chapter after suffering horrific injuries.
Freddie Flintoff stars in the first trailer for a personal documentary about his life, career and horrific Top Gear crash, which left him with life-altering injuries.
Coming to Disney+ on Friday 25th April, one-off feature film Flintoff paints a portrait of one of Britain's most famous sports stars, taking viewers into his life story – including his pivotal role in winning two Ashes series for England.
Following his retirement from the sport, Flintoff went on to become a popular television personality, with friends and former collaborators like James Corden and Jack Whitehall recalling his success in a new arena.
However, everything changed in 2022, when the presenter was involved in a very serious car crash whilst filming a stunt for Top Gear; the motoring show he was then hosting alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.
The former sportsman recovered over a period of seven months away from the public eye; this documentary, from the BAFTA-winning director of Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, gives viewers an insight into what was going on behind closed doors.
Watch the moving trailer for Flintoff below:
"I remember everything about it," says Flintoff at the start of the promo, referencing his nightmarish accident. "It's so vivid... This is what I'm left with."
He continues: "One of the real frustrations was the speculation. That's why I'm doing this now. What actually happened?"
Addressing the scars that the crash left on his face, Flintoff says that he wouldn't say he is "embracing" them, but he's not "trying to hide" them either, as footage shows him receive ongoing care for his injuries.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In 2023, Flintoff reached a £9 million compensation settlement with BBC Studios – the broadcaster's commercial division – which was not paid using licence fee money (via BBC News).
"BBC Studios has reached an agreement with Freddie that we believe supports his continued rehabilitation, return to work and future plans," the company said at the time. "We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery."
Flintoff is available to stream on Disney+ from Friday 25th April 2025.
Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.