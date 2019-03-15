Hugh Grant looks VERY nervous in first look at Four Weddings and a Funeral Red Nose Day sequel
Charles is gearing up for yet another wedding – and he's joined by some very special guest stars in aid of Comic Relief
The BBC has revealed the first look at the Four Weddings and a Funeral Red Nose Day special – and Hugh Grand is looking very nervous.
The actor returns to play Charles for the first time in 25 years in the one-off charity sequel, airing this Friday 15th March during Comic Relief 2019.
In the new clip, Charles is seen waiting at the church doors with Kristin Scott Thomas's Fiona, while other guests file past.
"Good luck," Fiona says, to which Charles replies, "Indeed. Very scary..."
It's clear that another wedding is in store for the beloved characters – although exactly who is getting married remains a mystery at this stage.
Could Charles be preparing to walk his daughter down the aisle?
"It had certainly never occurred to me to do any kind of sequel to the film – it had ended with so many happy marriages and I certainly didn’t want to make a movie called Four Divorces and Four Funerals," screenwriter and Red Nose Day co-founder Richard Curtis told Radio Times.
"But then one day it did suddenly occur to me and Emma [Freud, Curtis’s partner] that, well, people have children – and those children might have grown up now, 25 years later – and THEY might be getting married. And that did seem quite fun."
The BBC has also confirmed that Downton Abbey star Lily James and Tom Raider's Alicia Vikander will both be making guest appearances.
“I am delighted to finally be able to reveal that Lily James and Alicia Vikander will appear as our very special guests in One Red Nose Day and a Wedding," Curtis said.
"I can’t wait for audiences to tune in and discover what’s happening to our characters and their families 25 years on…”
Original Four Weddings cast members Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah, Rowan Atkinson, James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Anna Chancellor, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker are all returning for the BBC Comic Relief special.
