Chibnall’s Doctor Who, with Jodie Whittaker starring as the Thirteenth Doctor (and first woman in the role) has so far been a commercial and critical success.

But Moffat says he felt during his tenure that a series that generated as much money as Doctor Who – thanks in part to its global appeal – should have had more of that cash ploughed back into it.

Speaking in an episode of the Sitcom Geeks podcast released earlier this month, he explained, “That (was) the big challenge of Doctor Who… running the risk of looking as cheap now as it did (during the original series), compared to what the rest of TV is doing, unless they put a whole lot more money into it.

“A show that generates as much money as Doctor Who should be getting more of it back, frankly.”

He added, “Television didn’t use to look the way it looks now. When we watch now, we watch something that’s quite often better than cinema.

“Have you seen the recent Game Of Thrones? I haven’t seen anything in the cinema that matches their battle scenes.”

Doctor Who is currently enjoying some of its highest ever ratings, with Whittaker’s debut attracting a staggering 8.2 million.

Last week’s ground-breaking episode, Rosa, was also highly praised for its informative and sensitive observation of racism in 1950s America.