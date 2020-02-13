That includes Butterfly (Patsy Palmer), Pharaoh (Alan Johnson), Chameleon (Justin Hawkins), Daisy (Kelis), Duck (Skin), Unicorn (Jake Shears) and semi-finalists Fox (Denise van Outen) and Monster (CeeLo Green).

Will viewers be able to work out the identity of the remaining contestants before they are revealed? Probably. Before the show’s semi-final, 71% of respondents to a RadioTimes.com poll guessed CeeLo Green was behind the Monster mask, while 69% worked out Denise van Outen was Fox.

Fan theories are currently rife about the identity of the finalists, with many guessing Katherine Jenkins or Sheree Murphy to be Octopus and Leona Lewis or Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson to be doubling as Queen Bee, while Michael Ball or Alfie Boe are suspected of dressing up as Hedgehog. You can see a round-up of all theories here.

The Masked Singer final airs on Saturday at 7pm on ITV.