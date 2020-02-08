There's not long to go until all of the mystery celebrities on The Masked Singer have been revealed- with just two shows to go before the inaugral series of the eccentric singing contest reaches its conclusion.

Prior to tonight's episode, we conducted a poll asking our readers who they thought were behind the remaining masks, based on the most common suggestions so far.

Take a look below to see who our readers reckon will follow in the footsteps of Alan Johnson, Kelis and co in being unmasked...

Octopus

Octopus The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Opinion as to the true identity of Octopus was relatively split - but the comfortable winner of our poll was Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins, who came on top with 36% of the vote.

Next in line was soap star Sherree Murphy, who got 12% of the vote, while the exact same percentage of voters thought that former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts was Octopus.

9% of those surveyed reckon it's Australian singer and former X Factor judge Danii Minouge behind the mask, while 6% opted for Love Island host Laura Whitmore and a further 5% for Aussie singer Holly Vallance.

Queen Bee

The Masked Singer Queen Bee

When it came to guessing the identity of Queen Bee, there was a runaway winner - with almost half of those voting in our poll (45%) guessing that it is former Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts.

However a third of voters reckon that it's actually a member of another famous girl band behind the mask, with Little Mix members Jade Thirwall and Jesy Nelson attracting 23% and 10% of the vote respectively.

Meanwhile Welsh singer Charlotte Church got 12% of the vote.

Fox

The Masked Singer Fox

Our voters seem almost certain of the identiy of Fox - with a whopping 69% of those polled suggesting that actress and singer Denise Van Outen is wearing the costume.

The next most popular answer was Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, swith just 7% of the vote, while 6% reckon that Fox might be former EastEnder star Rita Simons.

Monster

The Masked Singer Monster

Once again there's a runaway winner in our poll when it comes to guessing who might be donning the Monster costume, with F**k You singer Cee Lo Green securing an almighty 71% of the votes.

Black Eyed Peas rapper and The Voice UK judge will.i.am and grime star Big Narstie came in joint second, but they only attracted 5% of the vote apiece, while 2% of those voting think it might be Hollywood star Jamie Foxx - now that would be a turn up for the books!

Hedgehog

Hedgehog ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

The poll to determine the identity of Hedgehog was by far the most hotly contested, with just 3% separating the most likely candidates - musical theatre star Michael Ball with 31% and comedian Jason Manford with 28%.

Another superstar of musical theatre, Alfie Boe, wasn't too far behind on 18%, while comedians Michael McIntyre and Jack Whitehall scored 5% and 4% of the vote respectively.

The Masked Singer continues tonight at 7pm on BBC One

