Prior to his date with 22 year-old-Esther, the Mancunian – who himself runs a dating app – spoke about his upbringing.

"My step-dad, I never ever got on with him. I didn’t have the typical upbringing," he said. "‘It’s a funny one with my parents because I spent so many hours alone. So I was in the wooden shed."

He continued: "When my little sister was born when we moved house, from the age of 11 to the age of 16, I was in the garden shed. It was wood but inside of it was painted white. I had a bed in there and I had an electric radiator so it wasn’t 100 per cent bad. I would just sit in there and draw and write poetry."

Viewers were shocked by his tragic story, and took to social media to share their support. Check out the messages below.

Max and Esther seemed to get on alright, despite her not fulfilling his bizarre ideal woman description – "a combination of a Disney princess and Tony Hawk the skateboarder" – and Max's awkward line of questioning, which included this gem: "in terms of your favourite sizes of card – mine is an A4, what about you?"

But ultimately Max decided that he wouldn't go on a second date with her as he felt he would be wasting her time. Hopefully they'll both have better luck next time.

First Dates continues next Thursday at 10pm on Channel 4