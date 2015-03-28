First Dates to get US remake
The series will be produced by talk show host Ellen Degeneres
First Dates is going global, with US network NBC picking up the Channel 4 series for a remake set in Chicago.
The series will be co-produced by Shed Media and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production, and will begin filming this July with casting currently in progress.
According to Deadline the American version of the show will closely follow the UK format, which follows a variety of real first dates as they occur on the same night in one restaurant.
It’s all good news for fans of awkward conversations, flirtatious banter and hilarious admissions – though there’s sadly no word on whether Fred the maître d’ will also be exported. We’d miss him too much, anyway.
First Dates is on Channel 4 on Wednesdays