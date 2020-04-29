First Dates Hotel

First Dates Hotel's location was originally at Le Vieux Castillon in France, but from series two onwards, the program was filmed at Aquapetra Resort & Spa in Campania, Italy.

So far, three seasons have been released.

Who is the maître d'?

Fred Sirieix is the First Dates restaurant maître d', and also fulfils the same role for First Dates Hotel.

More like this

First Dates Hotel is narrated by Brian Protheroe, who also narrates First Dates, and has done since the beginning of the series.

Advertisement

It's easy to apply for First Dates, and it helps if you have active social media accounts so the producers can find out as much about you as possible. Just fill in their online application form, and you might get a call to be on the next series.