You've selected your captains, named your best actors and actresses and fought valiantly for your randoms over the past fortnight and now it's time for one of the most important tasks of all.

The 13 teams will now go head to head to have their film or show crowned Festive Fandoms Favourite and the vote will remain open until 1pm on Monday December 12th 2016.

The winning show will receive 15 points and the remaining teams will win the following:

2nd place = 10 points, 3rd place = 9 points, 4th place = 8 points, 5th place = 7 points, 6th place = 6 points, 7th place = 5 points, 8th place = 4 points, 9th place = 3 points, 10th place = 2 points. Teams in 11th, 12th and 13th place will not receive any points.

Happy voting!

[embed]http://polldaddy.com/poll/9604591[/embed]

What is the League of Festive Fandoms?

How do I play The League of Festive Fandoms?

Festive Fandoms - Week Two Tasks

