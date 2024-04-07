In this special celebrity edition of the show, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood return to put the celebs through their paces, while co-hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding help us through the chaos of the Showstopper, Technical and Signature challenges.

"I’m totally in awe of this year’s celebrity bakers, all putting their baking skills, or in some cases lack of, under nationwide scrutiny to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer," Alison Hammond said.

But does Brady bring these skills, or fall at the last hurdle? That remains to be seen, but in the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the comedian.

Who is Fern Brady?

Age: 37

Job: Comedian and author

Instagram: @fernfrombathgate

Fern Brady is a Scottish comedian who rose to fame after entering Edinburgh Fringe's stand-up comedy competitions. She's since appeared in TV shows like Taskmaster and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

In 2021, she was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, and has since released a memoir, Strong Female Character, about growing up as an autistic person.

When is The Great Celebrity Bake Off on?

The next episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Sunday 7th April at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

Brady will be facing off against Dermot O’Leary, Greg James and Mel B in the infamous tent.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continues on Channel 4 on Sunday 7th April.

