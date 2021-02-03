Exclusive – Watch the first trailer for Sandi Toksvig’s new travel series Extraordinary Escapes

We can exclusively reveal the first-look trailer for Extraordinary Escapes, Channel 4’s latest collaboration with Sandi Toksvig, which takes viewers on a journey to the most unique and beautiful holiday spots around the UK.

The writer, comedian and broadcaster previously co-hosted The Great British Bake Off following its move from BBC One, but left the show last year to pursue other projects, such as illiteracy documentary The Write Offs.

Her latest series will see her joined by a different celebrity companion in each episode as they seek out breathtaking spots to holiday at home as opportunities to travel abroad remain uncertain amid the ongoing pandemic.

The guest stars for the series include Gavin & Stacey icon Alison Steadman, Spaced co-creator Jessica Hynes, stand-up comedian Sindhu Vee and Bake Off judge Prue Leith.

You can check out the first trailer for Extraordinary Escapes below.

From secret retreats and seaside sanctuaries to quirky windmills, each pair will uncover fascinating stories behind each location and immerse themselves in the surrounding nature with some wildlife spotting, cooking and plenty of laughs.

Toksvig said: “When it was suggested that I travel around the UK accompanied by these four brilliant women, I had to double check this was work.

“This year has been a journey of exploration for many of us, and it was a joy to find so many beautiful, quirky and remote bolt-holes around almost every corner.

She added: “And quite honestly, as much as I adore my family, it’s been wonderful just to leave the house.”

Extraordinary Escapes will consist of four episodes in total, which get underway on Channel 4 next week and should be enough to show viewers that so-called “staycations” are something to be celebrated.

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig premieres on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 10th February. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.