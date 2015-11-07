His Boot Camp auditions weren't shown and at Six Chair Challenge Overs category mentor Simon Cowell wanted Max to prove he was fun. After initially giving him a seat, Max was swapped out for a while. But the deafening roar of the Wembley crowd saw Cowell U-turn and swap him back in.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnsNY8rLGQY

Max told RadioTimes.com he owed the Wembley crowd "everything" for his place in the competition.

More like this

At Judges' Houses in France, Max performed Coolio’s Gangsta's Paradise.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIvjOCP6AwM

Cowell admitted he'd originally planned to include Jennifer Phillips in his final three, but after watching Max's audition for a second time during the live result, the boss changed his mind and swapped Max in.

The Overs category mentor later told me Max had had somewhat of a 'Fleur East' moment, and had blasted his way into Cowell's consciousness with that final audition.

Max joins Anton Stephans and Bupsi in Cowell's final three.

Advertisement

The X Factor live shows kick off on Saturday 31st October at 8:00pm on ITV