The 19-year-old from Essex followed Seann Miley Moore in singing Donny Hathaway’s A Song For You. While Simon Cowell seemed frustrated by his nerves, co-hosts Olly Murs and Caroline Flack all but forgot to ask him any questions as they 'fangirled' over him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZ_0dY_rMg4

At the Six Chair Challenge stage, Ché performed James Brown’s It’s A Man’s Man's World, earning himself a chair and a spot in the next round.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEmVYKVimfM

At Judges' Houses Ché came in for criticism for not singing the highest notes during his cover of Aaron Neville’s Don’t Know Much. But it was still an emotional performance – especially given that it was his parents' wedding song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VJ8SPM_H2c

The performance must have hit at least some of the right notes with Boys mentor Nick Grimshaw, as he was whisked through to this year's live shows alongside Seann Miley Moore and Mason Noise.

Ché wasn't taking any chances with his first live show performance, hitting us with a medley of Amy Winehouse's Tears Dry On Their Own and Marvin Gaye & Tammi Tarrell's Ain't No Mountain High Enough.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiRKtEalu_w

Week 2 and it was a cover of The Supremes' You Can't Hurry Love, which fellow contestant Lauren Murray insists was his best throughout the competition.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGlZTz6GHzM

Week 3's movie theme saw the crooner take on Percy Sledge's When A Man Loves A Woman from the film of the same name.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_es0s10tp4U

The fourth week proved a little tricky for Ché, who thought his twist on The Beatles classic Yesterday was 'too different', seeing him end up in the bottom two.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9wiTEgtQLk

Being in the bottom two knocked Ché's confidence, and while his version of Otis Redding's Try A Little Tenderness was applauded by the judges, he forgot the words during his performance of Adele's hit Hello.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZY44L0aw2cw

But he got another bite at the cherry in the semi-finals with Would I Lie To You? (Charles & Eddie) and Love Is A Losing Game (Amy Winehouse).

The latter divided the judges: Simon Cowell uninspired, Cheryl and Nick in tears.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVay2IZpOQk

Ché found himself in the bottom two once again, but was saved when the judges sent the vote back to the public. Next stop: the final!

The X Factor concludes Saturday and Sunday from 8pm on ITV