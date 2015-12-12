During the Six Chair Challenge, the judges were unanimous in their praise of her cover of Jennifer Hudson’s I Am Telling You.

Louisa admitted the nerves were still there at Judges' Houses in LA, but Rita Ora told us her performance of Aretha Franklin's Respect was "at 100" and "one of the hardest songs to sing".

At the live reveal, Girls category mentor Rita added Louisa to her final three along with Lauren Murray and Kiera Weathers. She started strong with this captivating performance of Beach Boys classic Who's Loving You.

Week two, Louisa showed she could rock out too, performing Michael Jackson's Billie Jean.

Week 3 and it was back to slow and stunning vocals with Everybody's Free from hit film Romeo and Juliet.

By week 4, Louisa was on to James Bay's Let It Go. This was the point Simon Cowell said she truly became the stand-out star of the competition.

Week 5 saw the acts sing two songs, one chosen by the public and one by the acts' mentors. Rita's choice of Labrinth's Jealous earned Louisa high praise after a nervous Justin Bieber cover earlier in the night.

The semi-final saw two more songs from each act: Louisa's version of It's A Man's Man's Man's World (James Brown) my favourite of the whole bunch.

The X Factor final takes place this Saturday and Sunday night at 8pm on ITV