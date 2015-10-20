X Factor Judges' Houses sneak peek pictures
Rome, France, LA and the Cotswolds play host to this year's Judges' Houses as the mentors decide which singers to take through to the live shows
This weekend X Factor reaches the Judges' Houses stage of the competition and it's looking as glam as ever. Yes, even though Nick Grimshaw posted this chilly looking snap from the Cotswolds.
Filming in the countryside. I wouldn't say it's warm. @TheXFactor TheXFactor pic.twitter.com/h1OIEQPac4
— nick grimshaw (@grimmers) October 17, 2015
Rita flew her Girls off to sunny LA, Cheryl took the Groups to Rome, Simon Cowell swept the Overs off to the South of France and yes, Grimmers got cosy in the English countryside.
This is the last time the acts will audition for the judges before finding out in a brand new live Wembley Arena reveal who's through to the live shows.
