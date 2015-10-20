This weekend X Factor reaches the Judges' Houses stage of the competition and it's looking as glam as ever. Yes, even though Nick Grimshaw posted this chilly looking snap from the Cotswolds.

Advertisement

Filming in the countryside. I wouldn't say it's warm. @TheXFactor TheXFactor pic.twitter.com/h1OIEQPac4 — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) October 17, 2015

Rita flew her Girls off to sunny LA, Cheryl took the Groups to Rome, Simon Cowell swept the Overs off to the South of France and yes, Grimmers got cosy in the English countryside.