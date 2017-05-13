Everyone thought they'd had too much to drink watching Italy's dancing gorilla on Eurovision
Francesco Gabbani and his gorilla weren't just in your head, we promise
Tonight is usually a pretty boozy night for Eurovision fans.
But not even halfway through the competition and plenty of people were left eyeing up their wine glasses and wondering just how much they'd had to drink when a gorilla started dancing around in a bow tie.
Well don't worry, everyone else saw him too. And yes, he was waving his arms around.
I've only had one glass of wine. But there is a gorilla on stage,right?! Someone else can see that too.... #Eurovision
— Helen (@lettertodaddy) May 13, 2017
People were then really putting the bottle down when shortly after Italy's gorilla and Wiggles tribute, Azerbaijan were creating something that looked it had come straight out of a Sia video including a man with a horse head on standing on a ladder.
Because, Eurovision.