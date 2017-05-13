Well don't worry, everyone else saw him too. And yes, he was waving his arms around.

I've only had one glass of wine. But there is a gorilla on stage,right?! Someone else can see that too.... #Eurovision — Helen (@lettertodaddy) May 13, 2017

People were then really putting the bottle down when shortly after Italy's gorilla and Wiggles tribute, Azerbaijan were creating something that looked it had come straight out of a Sia video including a man with a horse head on standing on a ladder.

Advertisement

Because, Eurovision.