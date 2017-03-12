Appearing in drag on charity entertainment show Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief, they performed the Girls Aloud hit Biology – and absolutely nailed it.

Even Cheryl admitted she was impressed with Gareth's uncanny performance.

While the rest of Girls Aloud saw the funny side of the boys' performance.

Viewers loved it too.

Although sadly, it wasn't enough to see them through the public vote, with The Chasers' performance of Wizard of Oz, and stars of Holby City and Casualty winning a place in the final.

Watch the winning performances below. Did they deserve to go through?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUYo5CmWdfw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0ca25IUxIY