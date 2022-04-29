ABBA's Waterloo is not the UK's most streamed Eurovision song ever

The radio broadcaster is marking Eurovision 2022 with a new special, Eurovision: The Official All-Time Most Streamed, which launches today on BBC Sounds.

ABBA's iconic track Waterloo is not the most streamed Eurovision song of all time, Radio 2 reveals today – with a far more recent entry triumphing instead.

In the special, Michelle Visage reveals that the UK's all-time most streamed Eurovision song of all time is Arcade by Duncan Laurence, which was the winning Netherlands entry back in 2019.

Meanwhile, ABBA's Waterloo – Sweden's entry in the 1974 competition – came in second, followed by Think About Things by Dadi Fryer (Iceland's 2020 entry).

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The list was compiled by the Official Charts Company, using official audio and video streaming data (UK only) from various platforms.

Arcade and Dadi Fryer's tracks are among several Eurovision entries that have been embraced on social media sites like TikTok, increasing their popularity.

Laura Busson, Commissioning Executive at Radio 2, said: “Eurovision is loved by the Radio 2 audience, so I’m delighted that as a part of the network’s Eurovision Super Saturday, Michelle Visage will be counting down the most streamed Eurovision tracks of all time.

Sam Ryder is the UK's entry to Eurovision 2022

"It’s also heartening to see the contest being embraced by the younger generation via social media, resulting in Eurovision evolving into a multi-generational entertainment extravaganza," she added.

Eurovision: The Official All-Time Most Streamed is available on BBC Sounds from today (Saturday 30th April), and will also be broadcast on ‘Eurovision Super Saturday’ on Radio 2 at 1-3pm on Saturday 14th May.

Advertisement

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday, 10th May to Saturday, 14th May. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.