There, they can vote for their favourite ever Eurovision song from a very eclectic bunch as seen below.

The shortlist was chosen by a panel of experts and superfans, including Radio 2's Ken Bruce, Eurovision semi-final commentators Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills, former UK acts SuRie and Nicki French and Mel Giedroyc and Radio 1's Adele Roberts.

Dancing Lasha Tumbai - Verka Serduchka (Ukraine) - 2007

Diva - Dana International (Israel) - 1998

Euphoria - Loreen (Sweden) – 2012

Fairytale - Alexander Rybak (Norway) - 2009

Fuego - Eleni Foureira (Cyprus) - 2018

Heroes - MånsZelmerlöw (Sweden) - 2015

Love Shine A Light - Katrina & The Waves (UK) - 1997

Making Your Mind Up - Bucks Fizz (UK) - 1981

Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu - Domenico Modugno –(Italy) - 1958

Ooh…Aah…Just A Little Bit - Gina G (UK) - 1996

Poupée de cire, poupée de son - France Gall (Luxembourg) - 1965

Rhythm Inside - Loïc Nottet (Belgium) – 2015

Rise Like A Phoenix - Conchita Wurst (Austria) - 2014

Satellite - Lena (Germany) - 2010

Save Your Kisses for Me - Brotherhood of Man (UK) - 1976

Soldi - Mahmood (Italy) - 2019

Sound of Silence - Dami Im (Australia) – 2016

Toy - Netta (Israel) - 2018

Waterloo - Abba (Sweden) - 1974

Viewers can vote for their favourite song by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/Eurovision. Voting opens once all performances have been aired on BBC One and voting closes as announced in the show on Saturday 16th May 2020. Terms and privacy notice are also available on the website.

As if that isn't enough, we'll hear from UK entry James Newman who was due to perform at Rotterdam.

On top of that, thousands of Eurovision fans and former faces will recreate classic moments from the comfort of their own homes.

But who will be crowned the UK's favourite Eurovision act? Tune in and find out.

Eurovision: Come Together airs from 6.25pm, Saturday 16th May on BBC One.