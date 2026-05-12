The opening of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 tugged on the heartstrings tonight, with an emotional introduction to the competition.

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The show opened with a journey through time, demonstrating that the seven-decade history of Eurovision represents '70 Years of Love', a film that portrays the life of a couple set against the backdrop of the world’s biggest live music show.

Following the emotional short movie, which saw the couple enjoy some of the best performances from the contest including former winner Nemo, a 70-member choir then launched the first semi-final with a tribute to L’amour EstBleu – one of the most popular Eurovision hits of all time.

The song was performed when the city of Vienna first hosted the Contest in 1967 by Vicky Leandros, who returned to the stage after 54 years.

Fans have been reacting to the heartwarming opening on social media, with one user writing: "Well Eurovision had me in tears in the first five minutes of the first semi-final. What a lovely look back at the history of the competition."

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One user penned: "I will say this, Austria is already doing better in terms of staging and presentation than they did in 2015."

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"Omg what an emotional opening," another user said, while another wrote: "The opening clip to Eurovision semis was so cute and emotional."

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Hosts Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski then welcomed audiences in the arena and those watching at home to the song contest.

In the commentator's box tonight (12 May) are Angela Scanlon and Rylan Clark, the latter of whom acknowledged that only 35 countries will be taking part.

Rylan noted that three nations had returned to the song contest - including opening act Moldova - as he acknowledged that five countries had withdrawn from the competition due to the continued participation of Israel.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to take part in the event due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

This year, a number of countries will boycott the contest following the European Broadcasting Union’s decision not to expel Israel from the competition.

At the EBU general assembly in December 2025, a vote was held to introduce new rules that would stop governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to influence voters. No vote was held on Israel’s participation.

The EBU said in a statement : "A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place."

Following this, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland confirmed they would not participate in this year’s Eurovision.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said : "RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk."

The BBC, which broadcasts the competition in the UK, has said it supports the decision made by the EBU. "This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive," it said in a statement.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

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