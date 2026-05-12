It's time to kick off Eurovision proceedings, as the semi-final gets underway tonight with 15 countries all vying for a spot in the grand final this weekend.

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But it won't just be the performers audiences will be talking about, with the hosts often finding themselves the topic of conversations on social media.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski would be the hosts of the 70th annual song contest, both of whom have been described as "two motivated, exciting and extraordinary personalities".

ORF programme director Stefanie Groiss-Horowitz said in a statement: "Our goal is to thrill an international audience from all over the world with a sensational TV experience. We developed a concept and then searched for the right hosts – and we found them! Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski are an exciting and unique pair. Both with great passion for the Contest and two excellent ambassadors for the cause, who will be remembered for a long time with their performance."

But just who are the presenters? Scroll on to learn more about Eurovision hosts Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski.

Who is Victoria Swarovski?

Victoria Swarovski. Pau Barrena/Getty Images

Age: 32

Job: Singer and model

Instagram: @victoriaswarovski

Victoria Swarovski is an Austrian singer, model and TV presenter, who also happens to be heiress to jewellery brand Swarovski.

At just 17 years old, she signed a record deal with Sony Music and sang the theme song There's a Place for Us in the 2010 adventure film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

In 2018, Swarovksi replaced Sylvie Meis as the co-host of Let's Dance, a show she had won in 2016. She is also the host of Das Supertalent, an international version of Britain's Got Talent.

Who is Michael Ostrowski?

Michael Ostrowski. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

Age: 53

Job: Actor and screenwriter

Instagram: @lucky_____mike

Michael Ostrowski is an Austrian actor and screenwriter, best known for his work in the 2004 comedy-drama Nacktschnecken. His other credits include Dark Rivers, The Hawk and Contact High.

In 2011, he won the Austrian film award for best script for his comedy film The Unintentional Kidnapping of Mrs. Elfriede Ott.

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The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to take part in the event due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

This year, a number of countries will boycott the contest following the European Broadcasting Union’s decision not to expel Israel from the competition.

At the EBU general assembly in December 2025, a vote was held to introduce new rules that would stop governments and third parties from disproportionately promoting songs to influence voters. No vote was held on Israel’s participation.

The EBU said in a statement : "A large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned, with the additional safeguards in place."

Following this, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland confirmed they would not participate in this year’s Eurovision.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said : "RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there, which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk."

The BBC, which broadcasts the competition in the UK, has said it supports the decision made by the EBU. "This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive," it said in a statement.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

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