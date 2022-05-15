After a close call, it was Ukraine 's Kalush Orchestra who secured the public vote, beating the United Kingdom's Sam Ryde r to the top spot.

As well as the coveted glass microphone, the country who wins the Eurovision Song Contest gets hosting duties for the following year. This year's event took place in Italy thanks to Maneskin's win in 2021.

However, the current war in Ukraine has thrown doubt over whether Eurovision 2023 will be held in the country. This year, Ukraine's commentator Timur Miroshnychenko provided commentary from an underground bunker in an undisclosed location.

Here's everything we know about whether Ukraine will host, or who might do it in its stead.

Will Ukraine host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

It's unclear. Following Kalush Orchestra's win, lead singer Oleh Psiuk told press he was "sure that next year Ukraine will be happy to host [Eurovision] in the new, integrated and happy Ukraine.”

In an Instagram post shared after the winners were announced, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed.

"Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision!," Zelenskyy wrote.

Despite their remarks, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has yet to confirm this will be the case, per Variety.

Variety also asked Ukrainian representative Oksana Skybinska who they might wish to host on their behalf should they not be able. “It’s really too soon to talk about these details. Of course, we will do everything possible to make the Eurovision Song Contest happen in the new peaceful Ukraine,” Skybinska replied.

Planning for the huge event usually begins shortly after the previous one, so a decision will likely have to be made imminently. Currently, it is believed that either neighbours Poland or Eurovision runners-up United Kingdom will host should Ukraine not be able to.

