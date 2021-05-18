Eurovision 2021 viewers applaud show for Australia’s recorded performance: ‘It was spot on!’

Eurovision fans were left in awe after Australia’s Eurovision 2021 entry Montaigne took the stage tonight for the first of the Eurovision 2021 semi-finals.

The contestant, who sang Technicolour, performed via a live recording as she was unable to travel to Rotterdam, The Netherlands for Eurovision 2021 due to travel restrictions.

And fans couldn’t believe how well the production had been filmed, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts

on the lively performance.

“Yo the people who filmed this did such a good job #AUS #Eurovision” one wrote.

“Loved Australia! The performance was spot on! #Australia #Eurovision,” another said.

“OK BUT YOU GOTTA ADMIT Australia did capture the Eurovision spirit,” a third comment.

Sharing the same sentiment, another added: “#Eurovision Australia was best so far but North Macedonia fella has a great voice. And is a human disco ball. Multi talented.

Following her performance, Montaigne told the presenters: “I’m very proud of it. I’m just really stoked to be proud of Eurovision”

In April, Eurovision announced that Australia wouldn’t be able to travel to Rotterdam for the 2021 Song Contest.

“Naturally, I’m sad that for two years in a row I have been unable to participate in the live spectacle of Eurovision. My partner and I had been discussing what video games we would bunker down within a hotel room in Rotterdam between rehearsals for the final event, and we were excited about it,” Montaigne said in a statement at the time.

Speaking exclusively to R, Eurovision communications lead Dave Goodman explained the Eurovision 2021 COVID changes, including the contingency plan which allows the Eurovision 2021 entries to record their performances if they’re unable to attend or test positive for coronavirus.

“We’ve already unfortunately discovered that Australia – understandably because of that distance from Europe – cannot travel,” he sad.

“We’ve asked every delegation this year to record what we call a live on tape recording, so it’s a recording of their song. Should they not be able to travel as Australia cannot, that will be used in the competition so nobody misses out.”

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air across the BBC.