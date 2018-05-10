Ireland got through to the final for the first time since 2013 with Ryan O'Shaughnessy’s song Together, which is about the end of a romance. The performance features two male dancers as the couple who are breaking up.

SuRie, who represents the UK, automatically qualified for this Saturday's final as one of the Big Five countries, which also includes Germany, Italy, Spain and France. Portugal also goes straight through as it is the host country.

A highlight of the night was former X Factor contestant Saara Alto’s performance representing Finland: she was literally spinning upside-down on a wheel as she sang her song Monsters.

Israel's Netta also wowed audiences with her track Toy, which carries a message of female empowerment and was accompanied by a very interesting chicken dance.

We also discovered that Eurovision has one extremely random celebrity fan, in the form of Will Ferrell.

See the full list of acts that are through to the final, below:

Albania

Austria

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Lithuania

Portugal

Spain

United Kingdom

And the full list of acts to be eliminated so far:

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Belgium

Croatia

F.Y.R. Macedonia

Greece

Iceland

Switzerland

A further 18 countries will compete in the second semi-final on Thursday ahead of the grand final at Lisbon's Altice Arena on Saturday 12th May.

Saara Aalto photo taken by Andres Putting