The American-born actor is famous in the UK for roles such as Doug Hamilton on Emmerdale and John Kieffer on Foyle's War. He also made an appearance as Newt's dad on James Cameron's Aliens and had a cameo in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises.

He also had a prominent theatre career, as pictured above in a production of Too Close to the Sun alongside Helen Dallimore and James Graeme.

Advertisement

Benedict was married to Allo Allo actress Phoebe Schofield, with whom he had two sons. Following the news of his passing, Allo Allo star Vicki Michelle paid tribute to Benedict on social media, sending a message of support to her "lovely friend Phoebe Scholfield".