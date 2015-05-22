As she hosts her final ever radio show, fans (famous and otherwise), chart-toppers and her fellow radio DJs have been sharing the love on Twitter, thanking her for her support over the years. There are some seriously impressive names, from Ed Sheeran and George Ezra to Kasabian and Lethal Bizzle. Just look at all these well wishers!

THANK YOU FEARNE! You hero! Good luck! #FarewellFearne X❤️ — James Bay (@JamesBayMusic) May 22, 2015

@Fearnecotton don't goooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!? big thanks and big love to you hun xxxxx — Laura Mvula (@lauramvula) May 22, 2015

.@Fearnecotton Thank you so much for all your support over the years, you are the real deal. ramble on sister xx — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) May 22, 2015

Big shout out to @Fearnecotton ! Thx for all the support over the years! Gonna miss writing diss lyrics for ya ?????? pic.twitter.com/7skSu956qn — #FESTERSKANK OUT NOW (@LethalBizzle) May 22, 2015

FEARNE COTTON: Fearne, thank you for your endless support at @BBCR1 Truly a voice on the radio for a generation. You will be missed x — You Me At Six (@youmeatsix) May 22, 2015

.@FearneCotton sincere thanks for all your support<3 Here’s the 1st time you ever played #Budapest #MyFearneMemory https://t.co/UtheuNZ9yD — George E Z R A (@george_ezra) May 22, 2015

Thanks so much for all ur support over the years @Fearnecotton - very flattered Ben used my song for your final LL XXX ! #FarewellFearne — Jessie Ware (@JessieWare) May 22, 2015

Always a blast in the @BBCR1 Live Lounge w/@fearnecotton. Thanks for all the love. We'll miss you! #FarewellFearne. pic.twitter.com/3nMvqHzuRv — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) May 22, 2015

Best wishes for all you have ahead of you and thank you for the years of support and all the live lounges! #farewellfearne @Fearnecotton x — Professor Green (@professorgreen) May 22, 2015

And it's not just chart-toppers who are sad to see Fearne go. There are the loyal fans who tune in every morning...

I'm really sad that it's @Fearnecotton's last day on @BBCR1 today - feel like I've grown up with her! She will be missed... #FarewellFearne — Hayley Minn (@hayleyminn) May 22, 2015

#FarewellFearne. Thank you for being the soundtrack of my afternoons... Just, thank you so very much... — Niki Widjaja (@nikiwidjaja) May 22, 2015

#FarewellFearne you have been an incredible DJ to follow these past few years, Shame to see you leaving #THEBEST — Liam Day♎️ (@Liamday19) May 22, 2015

Plus her Radio 1 colleagues and fellow DJs...

No Fearne! What about your Christmas parties?? We will miss you so much #FarewellFearne pic.twitter.com/e3GDLOveI4 — Scott Mills (@scott_mills) May 22, 2015

It's time to say #farewellfearne to the nicest woman in radio. I'll miss you @Fearnecotton — Matt Edmondson (@MattEdmondson) May 22, 2015

Goodbye and good luck to one of the nicest presenters I have worked with @Fearnecotton pic.twitter.com/1FABkEjsIV — Trevor Nelson (@DJTrevorNelson) May 22, 2015

To one of my most lovely, funny and genuine radio sistas - sending hugs, high 5s & here's to good times with your babbas @Fearnecotton xxx — sara cox (@sarajcox) May 22, 2015

Good luck and congrats today to @Fearnecotton hold it together friend... X — Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) May 22, 2015

Many happy times on festival coverage with this lovely person. Gonna miss you @Fearnecotton #FarewellFearne #NotDead pic.twitter.com/iLaXBJ5Nti — Greg James (@gregjames) May 22, 2015

It seems everyone is sad to bid farewell to the DJ. It's going to be one hell of a leaving card!