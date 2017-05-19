Ed Balls' dancing in BBC This Week's Twin Peaks parody is guaranteed to give you nightmares
Dare you enter the Red Room of modern British political commentary?
British politics giving you nightmares? Then sorry, watching BBC This Week's riff on Twin Peaks will take you into whole new realms full of terror.
Michael Portillo does his best to look like a caffeine-chugging Special Agent Dale Cooper in the political show's trippy Peaks parody, but it's Ed Balls slowly dancing across the screen as The Man From Another Place which will really give you the shivers.
When #bbctw met Twin Peaks pic.twitter.com/UDzPzqUUQU
— BBC This Week (@bbcthisweek) May 18, 2017
If you're completely confused at this point, this might help. Then again, this being Twin Peaks, it probably won't.
Don't worry, host Andrew Neil didn't have a clue what was going on either.
Then again, whatever goes on in the Red Room is still easier to understand than this...
That's Brexit Britain for you.