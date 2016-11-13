Ed Balls’ brilliant Gangnam Style moment cheers the world up
Has your jaw lifted off the floor yet? Well, you're probably not alone...
It was the dance to end all dances. It was the moment the jaws of (I’m guessing) pretty much everyone in the country hit the floor and the words “Am I really seeing this?” were heard across the land.
Yes it was Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style Salsa and Strictly Come Dancing will never be the same again.
For weeks now Ed's been steadily growing a devoted following online but, as we reported earlier, the former Cabinet Minister and his partner Katya Jones came fairly close to breaking the internet with his week 8 Strictly Come Dancing routine.
The former Labour Shadow Chancellor was put through his paces in a Gangnam Style Salsa, choreographed by Jones.
And here it is again.
The ballroom audience adored it, even if judges Craig, Darcey, Bruno and Len only awarded it 25 points leaving Ed at the bottom of the leaderboard. And across Britain there was the same reaction. Total love.
Jack Whitehall wondered if it was a master plan to cheer the world up in the light of - ahem - recent world events:
As did Piers Morgan:
As did former BBC political editor turned Today presenter Nick Robinson:
And former England cricketer turned entertainment personality Andrew Flintoff was also mightily impressed:
As was Richard Osman:
But there has to be someone, doesn't there? Balls' old adversary Alan Sugar sounded a rare sour note:
Boo.
Here he is again. Sorry. We had to show you. Just to prove it was real.
The only question is - will Ed make it to Blackpool? Judging by the public reaction, my feeling is that he has the popular vote...
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Sunday November 13th at 7.15pm