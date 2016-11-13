For weeks now Ed's been steadily growing a devoted following online but, as we reported earlier, the former Cabinet Minister and his partner Katya Jones came fairly close to breaking the internet with his week 8 Strictly Come Dancing routine.

The former Labour Shadow Chancellor was put through his paces in a Gangnam Style Salsa, choreographed by Jones.

And here it is again.

The ballroom audience adored it, even if judges Craig, Darcey, Bruno and Len only awarded it 25 points leaving Ed at the bottom of the leaderboard. And across Britain there was the same reaction. Total love.

Jack Whitehall wondered if it was a master plan to cheer the world up in the light of - ahem - recent world events:

As did Piers Morgan:

As did former BBC political editor turned Today presenter Nick Robinson:

And former England cricketer turned entertainment personality Andrew Flintoff was also mightily impressed:

As was Richard Osman:

But there has to be someone, doesn't there? Balls' old adversary Alan Sugar sounded a rare sour note:

Boo.

Here he is again. Sorry. We had to show you. Just to prove it was real.

The only question is - will Ed make it to Blackpool? Judging by the public reaction, my feeling is that he has the popular vote...

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Sunday November 13th at 7.15pm