They were barely out of the St Ives harbour before former Coronation Street star Craig Charles was answering nature's call. Primetime viewing that the nation has probably never experienced before (or will ever again).

Another viewer thought it was simply weird television: "#DontRockTheBoat - bizarre telly! Celebrities puking up rowing from Cornwall to Wales in conditions that normal rowers wouldnt attempt. Daftest scenario since Channel 4's 'The Jump'".

Don't Rock the Boat is the sort of programme that's perfect for discussion and dissection on Twitter – and it was. One viewer posted: "Don't know what people are complaining about I've personally waited forever for an hour show of celebrities honking all over the place #DontRockTheBoat #DRTB".

It was fun for all the family... Well, almost all the family.

But wait! There is a fan base for Don't Rock the Boat.

Some decided the show was appointment TV.

Of course, with its abseiling challenges and unpleasant conditions it does resemble a certain other celebrity show returning to ITV on Sunday 15th November, a fact commented on by many on social media.

Don't Rock the Boat features former Labour politician Tom Watson, Olympic icon Denise Lewis, model Jodie Kidd, Craig Charles, singer Fleur East, YouTuber Joe Weller, Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, Olympic gold medallist Victoria Pendleton, The Chase star Shaun Wallace, former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas and Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt, who were split into two crews before facing their first epic leg at sea by rowing 90 nautical miles from St Ives to Dale in Pembrokeshire, a journey that was won by the Red team in 31 hours.

It screens on ITV each night this week at 9pm.

