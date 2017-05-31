Donald Trump's secret plan to bring the world together is working. Ever since the POTUS tweeted from his personal account the now immortal phrase "Despite the negative press covfefe" just before bed last night, people have been working together to crack its true meaning, making numerous suggestions – like these – as to what the word "covfefe" could represent.

And it seems that's exactly what President Trump wanted. Having deleted the original tweet (after all, no-one's going to forget it), he posted the following, expressing his hope that his clever puzzle would bring some joy to the world.