OK, it’s definitely that first one – but that didn’t stop people coming up with hilarious alternate suggestions on Twitter, with the likes of JK Rowling, Countdown’s Susie Dent and the Hunger Games’ Elizabeth Banks suggesting solutions that ranged from spot-on movie references and near-the-knuckle gags to completely surreal suggestions.

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

No, we’re not sure how you pronounce it either.

Advertisement

Still, despite the grand mystery around covfefe one thing IS certain – like nothing else these days, it’s truly brought us all together in a way that few thought President Trump was capable of. Credit where credit’s due.