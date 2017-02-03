During an interview on Radio 4's Today programme with, presenter Nick Robinson asked Nev about a reported incident on Wednesday when Trump allegedly hung up the phone on the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

On whether he agreed with Trump’s actions, Wilshire said: “I think I agree with everything Mr Trump is doing.

“I’m probably the only guy in Britain that thinks he’s an absolute legend. He’s a good businessman – it’s refreshing to have a businessman instead of politicians and he’s done everything he said on the tin.

“He’s been straight, he hasn’t fudged anything,” added Wilshire. “He’s pinned his colours to the mast and he’s sticking to his guns.”

So, there you have it. Even though over one million people definitely don’t want Trump to make a state visit to the UK, it looks like he’d certainly be welcome at a business park on the outskirts of Swansea.