Dogs watching dogs on Britain's Got Talent
Jules and Matisse did their dog dancing thing on tonight's BGT and got the wag of approval from pups at home
Dog trainer Jules O'Dwyer took to the Britain's Got Talent stage tonight for the second of this week's semi-finals, with not one but two dancing dogs. Yes, Matisse was back, along with best friend Chase, too.
The routine saw Jules as a toy maker, who brought both dogs to life, a routine that's seen the Jules earn high praise at Crufts. Along with plenty of praise from the judges, with both Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden saying they were "enthralled", it seems some four-legged fans were caught up in the action, too. Oh yes, it's dogs watching dogs on Britain's Got Talent. 'Dogglebox' if you will...
Lola had a lot of love for the performance
This canine looked eager to join in the fun
Louby really, really wants to get in on the dog dancing action
I reckon this pup will be giving some of these moves a go down the park tomorrow
@BGT @SimonCowell @davidwalliams @Amanda_Holden @AleshaOfficial My pup watching Matisse :-) #BGTlive #BGTlive #BGT pic.twitter.com/bKtFivnWzw
— Shelley (@shelliow) May 26, 2015
And surely Skye should be allowed to join in the act, what with asking so politely and all...
Britain's Got Talent's semi-finals continue Thursday at 7:30pm on ITV