But before we get to that, here's a look back at some of the most memorable Judges' Houses moments of series past...

That leaf bikini

What else could I possibly start with but THAT leaf bikini. Cast your mind back to 2009 and Simon Cowell asked his long-standing aide (although not this year, awks) Sinitta to come out to meet his Overs category. Now co-host Olly Murs was among the bunch who got somewhat of an eyeful, but it's Cowell's reaction that makes this a stand-out moment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXLjbLS4Dxc

More like this

When One Direction became a thing

In 2010 Cowell and the judges put together some rejected soloist singers who would become a little-known band called One Direction...

Judges' Houses was the first time they performed together. Once they got Louis Tomlinson back from the hospital after slicing his foot open in the sea that is.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHrzBKfwrlU

Gary Barlow's bundle fail

It's a brief and half-hearted effort, but after telling Kingsland Road they were through to Judges' Houses in 2013, then judge Gary Barlow amusingly attempted to join in their celebrations on top of a building in New York. It's like the equivalent of dad dancing...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_drPF0JbNo

Rylan

Honestly, need I say more than Rylan?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4CTReuSw08

Fleur East bang bangs her way into the competition

Last year Cowell admitted he barely remembered Fleur East's initial auditions. Then came this sensational Judges' Houses performance and it was a rapid climb up to second place in the competition.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cTvwKiWsyI

2 Shoes

I sort of wish 2 Shoes were on every series. Their unwavering positivity – and refusal to ever say a full word (this is when Dermot well and truly became Derms) – was a much-needed change of pace.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDq8dcMjsGE

Little Mix get into the Rhythmix...

Yep, back in 2011 Little Mix were called Rhythmix. As with One Direction, the band was made up of girls that had been given a 'no' as solo artists. And from this initial audition all the way to becoming the first band to ever win the show, it seems it was a very good idea indeed...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRgoaOMUV2Y

Advertisement

X Factor continues Sunday at 7:00pm on ITV with Six Chairs. Judges' Houses sees X Factor return to Saturday nights