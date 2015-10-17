Do you remember these classic X Factor Judges' Houses moments?
From One Direction's first ever performance to Rylan...
The last stage of the Six Chair Challenge takes place this weekend with Simon Cowell choosing his top six Overs, which means it's next stop Judges' Houses.
Yes, it's the time when the remaining six acts from each category are whisked off to a glamorous location for the final stage of the audition process. Rita Ora and the Girls are heading to LA, Cheryl and the Groups Rome and Grimmers and the Boys to the Cotswolds.
But before we get to that, here's a look back at some of the most memorable Judges' Houses moments of series past...
That leaf bikini
What else could I possibly start with but THAT leaf bikini. Cast your mind back to 2009 and Simon Cowell asked his long-standing aide (although not this year, awks) Sinitta to come out to meet his Overs category. Now co-host Olly Murs was among the bunch who got somewhat of an eyeful, but it's Cowell's reaction that makes this a stand-out moment.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXLjbLS4Dxc
More like this
When One Direction became a thing
In 2010 Cowell and the judges put together some rejected soloist singers who would become a little-known band called One Direction...
Judges' Houses was the first time they performed together. Once they got Louis Tomlinson back from the hospital after slicing his foot open in the sea that is.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHrzBKfwrlU
Gary Barlow's bundle fail
It's a brief and half-hearted effort, but after telling Kingsland Road they were through to Judges' Houses in 2013, then judge Gary Barlow amusingly attempted to join in their celebrations on top of a building in New York. It's like the equivalent of dad dancing...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_drPF0JbNo
Rylan
Honestly, need I say more than Rylan?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4CTReuSw08
Fleur East bang bangs her way into the competition
Last year Cowell admitted he barely remembered Fleur East's initial auditions. Then came this sensational Judges' Houses performance and it was a rapid climb up to second place in the competition.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cTvwKiWsyI
2 Shoes
I sort of wish 2 Shoes were on every series. Their unwavering positivity – and refusal to ever say a full word (this is when Dermot well and truly became Derms) – was a much-needed change of pace.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDq8dcMjsGE
Little Mix get into the Rhythmix...
Yep, back in 2011 Little Mix were called Rhythmix. As with One Direction, the band was made up of girls that had been given a 'no' as solo artists. And from this initial audition all the way to becoming the first band to ever win the show, it seems it was a very good idea indeed...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRgoaOMUV2Y
X Factor continues Sunday at 7:00pm on ITV with Six Chairs. Judges' Houses sees X Factor return to Saturday nights