"A lot of it has come down to the fact that Nick can't be out of London for too long due to his Radio 1 commitments," a source told me. "The UK was always going to be most likely."

"It's close to London and suits their needs in terms of the backdrop."

I'm told it's a resort, with a Soho Farm feel to it. Lovely. Hopefully Mason Noise is a fan of quaint areas of the English countryside...

Musician and producer Mark Ronson is joining Grimshaw to help decide which members of his category should be taken through to this year's live shows. Filming kicks off today.

Ben Clark, Ché Chesterman, Josh Daniel, Seann Miley Moore, Simon Lynch and Mason Noise are in the running. Although, the boys won't find out who has made it through until they're back in Wembley, with a new live edition of the reveal.

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell took his Overs to France, Cheryl the Groups to Rome and Rita Ora the Girls to LA.

The X Factor continues this Sunday with the final Six Chair Challenge as Cowell chooses his Overs.

The X Factor Sunday at 7:00pm on ITV