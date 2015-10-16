Nick Grimshaw's X Factor Judges' Houses is now in the Cotswolds
Manchester and Paris are out, the English countryside is in
First we thought Nick Grimshaw was joking about taking his Boys category to his home town of Oldham for Judges' Houses this year. Then it looked like it was actually going to happen. Then it was suggested a trip to Paris was on the cards. Then Manchester again. And now, a source close to the show reveals to RadioTimes.com that it's... the Cotswolds.
Nope, we can't see the connection either. But then, how did Louis Walsh end up in a pink hotel in Bermuda last year. Anything goes.
"A lot of it has come down to the fact that Nick can't be out of London for too long due to his Radio 1 commitments," a source told me. "The UK was always going to be most likely."
"It's close to London and suits their needs in terms of the backdrop."
I'm told it's a resort, with a Soho Farm feel to it. Lovely. Hopefully Mason Noise is a fan of quaint areas of the English countryside...
Musician and producer Mark Ronson is joining Grimshaw to help decide which members of his category should be taken through to this year's live shows. Filming kicks off today.
Ben Clark, Ché Chesterman, Josh Daniel, Seann Miley Moore, Simon Lynch and Mason Noise are in the running. Although, the boys won't find out who has made it through until they're back in Wembley, with a new live edition of the reveal.
Meanwhile, Simon Cowell took his Overs to France, Cheryl the Groups to Rome and Rita Ora the Girls to LA.
The X Factor continues this Sunday with the final Six Chair Challenge as Cowell chooses his Overs.
