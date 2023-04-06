The series, fronted by David Dickinson, sees members of the public attempt to sell their personal collectibles for the best price, with the option to haggle with a dealer or take their chances in the auction house.

Cheryl Hakeney has announced she is leaving ITV's long-running antique dealing programme Dickinson's Real Deal after more than a decade.

Hakeney was part of the original line-up of the show, which launched in 2006, but is now parting ways to focus on Mimi Boutique, an online fashion brand she founded with her daughter, former Love Island contestant Zara Holland.

She told Mail Online: "I did the show for 14 years. I was one of the originals but now mine and Zara's business is booming, unfortunately I don't have enough time to film the next series."

The entrepreneur clarified that there was no bad blood behind the departure as she went on to sing the praises of Real Deal presenter and Bargain Hunt alum Dickinson.

"David is a massive character," she continued. "He's very, very charming and has a fantastic sense of humour. We had so many funny moments on the show. He's a proper, proper showman, even his appearance, he turns heads.

"He's fantastic to work with. I've known him for many years, I knew him before I was on the show because he's a friend of my dad's – which isn't how I got the job."

Hakeney added: "He's from Manchester but also used to exhibit at Olympia London every year and David's stand was like him, over the top, and the most fantastic and unusual things.

"He's great and you can't believe he's 81 and still working, he's a true showman."

