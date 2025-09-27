After her Foxtrot with partner Stefan Dennis, host Tess Daly sent Dianne well wishes as she congratulated expecting parents Dianne and Joe Sugg.

And the congratulations didn't stop there, as Claudia Winkleman revealed there was a surprise in store for the Aussie.

After receiving the scores from the judges, Claudia said: "Dianne, you know we love you, so I say this from all of us: welcome to your baby shower!"

Neil Jones, dressed in a stork onesie, waddled over with a baby basket with a teddy bear inside as Justin Bieber's Baby played aptly in the background.

Dianne shared her appreciation for the gesture, extending her heartfelt thanks to the cast and crew.

Prior to the series launch, Dianne and boyfriend Joe announced they were expecting their first child together.

In a sweet video shared on Instagram, the couple could be seen intensely painting a canvas before they flipped it around and revealed they had a baby on the way!

Joe captioned the post: "Our little baby boy ❤️ we cannot wait to meet you."

Dianne and Joe met when the YouTuber appeared on Strictly in 2018, and the pair were partnered together.

The pair went far in the competition and despite missing out on the final, their relationship prospered and they have been together ever since!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer.

