On Wednesday night, the evening of the attack, The Nightly Show was dropped from scheduling to make way for the ITV News at Ten, which had controversially been shunted back to 10.30pm at the end of February.

O'Leary said in his opening speech, "Being a Londoner has nothing to do with being born here, your colour of skin or the faith you follow. It’s about acceptance, tolerance, stoicism and respect...

“We know that we will endure, and in my humble opinion it [the attack] will make us stronger.

“We will go on living, working, playing, moaning and queuing together.”

O’Leary, who has been hailed as the best Nightly Show host to date, ended the tribute with: “From us at The Nightly Show tonight, here’s to London and here’s to home”.