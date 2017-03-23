The attacker, who was shot dead by armed officers, drove across Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in central London, killing two pedestrians.

He then crashed into railings in Parliament Square before stabbing a police officer.

Airing immediately after England's friendly match with Germany on ITV, ITV's News at Ten was extended to a full hour, with The Nightly Show dropped from the schedules.

On Thursday morning, ITV's morning news programme Good Morning Britain also moved from its usual studio location, with hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid instead reporting live from Westminster.

On Wednesday night, meanwhile, Channel 4 News earlier were forced to backtrack after mistakenly identifying the Westminster terrorist during a live broadcast – despite the fact that the man they named is currently serving a sentence in prison and could not possibly have been the attacker.

Ofcom confirmed that they had received a complaint about the broadcast, and would now assess the claim before deciding whether or not to investigate.