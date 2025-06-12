As first reported by The Times, the Little Britain star made the gesture twice during a section of the show when another guest – Call the Midwife actress and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Helen George – was telling a story that she had hurt her wrist from 'waving too much during the Strictly tour'.

According to journalist Sebastian Topan, who was at the filming, there were "patches of quietened gasps and awkward half-laughs and broken clapping" in the studio audience, as host Rob Brydon reminded Walliams that the show would be broadcast before the 9pm watershed

"The atmosphere was uncomfortable and weird," Topan said of the response to the repeated gesture.

"It was like an elephant in the room after that as the incident was early on in the recording and so the remainder of the show felt weird."

In response, a BBC spokesperson said: "The use of such an offensive gesture is completely unacceptable and we apologise to all at the recording for the offence caused."

A spokesperson from Banijay UK, which owns Zeppotron, the production company behind Would I Lie To You?, told RadioTimes.com: "Any attempt at humour regarding this deeply offensive gesture, whether broadcast or not, is completely unacceptable in any context.

"It was immediately acknowledged during the recording that this segment would not be broadcast under any circumstances and we apologise to those who were at the recording for any offence caused."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Walliams's representatives for comment.

