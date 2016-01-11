Coulthard had been widely tipped to join Chris Evans as a presenter on the new Top Gear, although RadioTimes.com reported at the beginning of January that no permanent presenters had been contracted.

Channel 4 also confirmed that it had hired sports production company Whisper Films to handle its coverage. The company was set up by Coulthard, former BBC F1 presenter Jake Humphrey and presenter Sunil Patel in 2010.

"This is an exciting time for the sport and an exciting time for Whisper Films," Coulthard said. "The F1 world has been incredibly impressed with what Whisper has delivered over the last five years and Channel 4’s decision is testament to that.

"I’m looking forward to being part of an exciting new era for Formula One, with Whisper Films and our proven level of creativity and innovation very much at the heart of that."

Channel 4 replaced the BBC as the terrestrial home of F1 in December 2015, promising to show ten live races per season. The broadcaster also confirmed that it would not be showing adverts mid-race.

The current deal lasts for three years, and also includes highlights of all 21 Grands Prix and qualifying sessions.