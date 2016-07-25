Dave looks to expand sports coverage
The UKTV channel is poised to sign a big sporting event to add to its current staples of boxing and darts
Dave, TV’s home of the modern British lad, looks like it will be expanding its coverage of live sport, RadioTimes.com can reveal.
Currently showing Caribbean Premier League cricket, and having previously screened BDO darts and David Haye's return to the boxing ring, the channel has bigger fish to fry and is in talks to land a big live contract later in the year, it is understood.
General manager Steve North tells us: "We are actively looking at a couple of sporting opportunities. We see live sport as an increasingly important part of the channel's output."
Sky and BT look out - there’s a new player in town and viewers are on first name terms with him.