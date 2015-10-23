“Ainsley Harriott, I love him to bits,” Darcey added. “He’s such a showman and you need a lot of that. But it’s really weird because people progress differently and they do surprise you!”

But no Peter Andre. It seems an interesting omission given the fact that if you add up all of the scores so far, pop star Peter sits in joint second place. Actress Helen is in the top spot, with two points more to her name.

Peter is one of only three celebrities to have topped the leaderboard so far this year, joining Jay and Katie Derham. Plus, only Peter and Helen boast a score sheet with combined points at 28 or above. That's pretty good going for four weeks in.

But then again, Darcey can’t simply list off all of this year’s celebrity dancers, can she? She’s skipped out current leaderboard champion Katie Derham – Anton Du Beke would no doubt have a thing or two to say about that – and actress Kellie Bright, who regularly scores well. Given Darcey’s regularly fair comments on the panel, we bargain she’d say them all if she could.

See the full interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Saturday 10:25pm ITV

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:35pm on BBC1