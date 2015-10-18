Strictly pro Anton Du Beke is just a teeny bit excited about topping the leaderboard after he and celeb partner Katie Derham scooped three eights and a nine from the judges with their Viennese Waltz.

There's a first time for everything! @TheAntonDuBeke is top of the leaderboard! Well done @thekatiederham! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/kbsk5lU8Aj

— BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) October 17, 2015

It's only the second time Anton's topped the leaderboard in the past twelve years, so you can understand that reaction.

The dance certainly impressed the judges, with the usually sombre Craig Revel Horwood surprised the pair had even managed to learn it in a week. But the duo had something to prove after being told their Pretty Woman-themed dance lacked content last week.

Watch their Waltz again here:

Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight at 7:15pm on BBC1

