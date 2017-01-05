Never let it be said that EastEnders landlord Danny Dyer is a one-trick pony. Dress him up in a short dress, a giant bouffant wig, paint him with red lipstick and winged eyeliner, cover him in tattoos – and he makes a very convincing Amy Winehouse.

The soap star really commits to the part for Lip Sync Battle UK, though the beard and hairy legs are a bit of a giveaway.