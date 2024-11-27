Who won Dancing with the Stars 2024? Season 33 winners crowned
There is a new champion!
Dancing with the Stars came to an end with an electric finale as the remaining celebrities and their pros took to the dancefloor one last time.
It was a lavish three-hour-long affair, with thrilling routines and returning favourites to say goodbye to this year's show in style, as finalists Chandler Kinney, Joey Graziadei, Ilona Maher, Danny Amendola and Stephen Nedoroscik all battled it out to be named the 2024 champion.
With no contestants eliminated in the semi-final, the competition was well and truly on, but only one famous face and their pro could lift the coveted Mirrorball trophy.
That couple was none other than Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, who had been impressing the judges and viewers alike with their routines week in and week out.
Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten placed as runners-up, followed by Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, and Danny Amendola and Witney Carson.
"It means everything, this whole experience has been unbelievable," Joey said after he and Jenna were named as the winners. "Thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise!"
Joey and Jenna take the crown from season 32 winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy.
During the final, each couple performed a freestyle routine and a redemption dance. Joey and Jenna chose a Cha Cha for their redemption and topped the leaderboard, as well as an almost perfect 29 out of 30 for their freestyle.
"That wasn't a redemption dance. That was a punctuation mark, letting everyone know you are a contender [for the trophy]," judge Derek Hough said of their Cha Cha.
Meanwhile, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli told the pair that their routine was "polished to perfection".
The finale opened with a group performance to Madonna's Holiday and featured former season 33 contestants such as Anna Delvey, Tori Spelling, Eric Roberts and Jenn Tran.
