Khan revealed that she had originally turned down the offer to appear on Dancing on Ice, but eventually relented thanks to encouragement from her children.

“They asked me to do it and I refused, I said, 'I'm too old I'm going to fall...' and my little boy said, 'Have you heard yourself mum? What if I said to you, Mum I can't do my homework today because I'm too busy...'

"He shamed me into saying, 'OK I'll do it.'”

Khan, who says she has never skated before, added: "I'm doing this for my kids basically, and I know [co-panelist] Janet [Street-Porter] says I'm doing it for the money but I am not, I'm doing it for my kids."

After shooting to fame on The Apprentice in 2005, Khan has since gone on to forge a successful TV career including being a regular panellist on Loose Woman and starring on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

No official date has been announced so far, but Dancing on Ice is expected to return to ITV in early 2019.