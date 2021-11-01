The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Dan Walker reveals how Strictly Come Dancing made an exception for him on Halloween

Dan Walker reveals how Strictly Come Dancing made an exception for him on Halloween

The BBC Breakfast host spoke about his lobster-themed dance from Saturday's show.

Strictly Come Dancing Dan Walker

Published:

BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker has explained why he performed a lobster-themed dance during Strictly Come Dancing‘s Halloween week after the show made an exception for him.

Advertisement

While Saturday’s episode saw most of this year’s couples put a spooky spin on their dances for Halloween, Dan’s Jive with professional Nadiya Bychkova to The B-52’s Rock Lobster didn’t quite fit with the rest of the spine-tingling theme.

On BBC Breakfast this morning, the broadcaster revealed this was because he doesn’t celebrate the day, and thanked Strictly for allowing him to avoid anything Halloween-related.

“Lots of people did ask me actually about what have lobsters got to do with Halloween,” he said.

“I should tell you, so we don’t celebrate Halloween in our house and I’ve got to say a huge thank you to Strictly because they enabled me to be a part of that programme without sort of doing Halloween.

“And our kids, they would normally go to a light party on Halloween weekend or whenever that might be and I couldn’t go on that programme and be a disingenuous dad.”

He continued: “Anybody who’s got children and they talk to their children about what they can do and what they can’t do and why they do things a certain way…

“And I can’t say, ‘Do as I say but not as I do’, so that’s where the lobsters came from.”

Dan and Nadiya’s jive earned them a score of 27 from the judges, landing them towards the bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after many of the contestants scored eights, nines and 10s.

Advertisement

Rose Ayling-Ellis and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice broke a Strictly record on Saturday by scoring the earliest 40 in the show’s history with their ice queen-themed tango.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights. For more to watch, check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news and features.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing Dan Walker
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Leaf Blower

Promoted by RadioTimes.com:

Plan for Autumn with this Handy EV3000 Leaf Blower & Vacuum for just £49

Read More